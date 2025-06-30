Carney crumbles under pressure: Digital Services Tax rescinded after Trump halts trade negotiations

Canada rescinded the tax just days ahead of its July implementation following pressure and halted trade negotiations from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   June 30, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Canada’s Department of Finance announced on June 29 that the controversial Digital Services Tax (DST) would be rescinded immediately, following a collapse in trade negotiations and pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

This decision marks a significant triumph for the over 11,000 Rebel News supporters who rallied behind the StopTheInternetTax.ca petition, exposing the tax as a Liberal scheme to fleece both citizens and businesses.

Initially proposed in 2020 under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, the DST was marketed as a means to ensure tech giants like Netflix and YouTube paid their “fair share.” In reality, it was a thinly veiled cash grab, compelling U.S. and Canadian companies to register and remit funds to Ottawa.

The policy would burden Canadians already grappling with soaring taxes and a sluggish economy, especially as many, including Carney’s own Brookfield Asset Management, have increasingly fled Canada to escape stifling regulations. President Trump’s response was swift and uncompromising. Threatening tariffs and halting trade talks, he publicly criticized Carney, dismantling the Prime Minister’s “elbows up” boasting.

Within days, Carney capitulated, scrapping the DST. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne framed the retreat as a move to “protect jobs,” but the reality is clear: this was a surrender to U.S. pressure, exposing the Liberals’ willingness to trade their supposed principles for political expediency, and how easily they crumble under pressure.

Critics suspect the DST was a trojan horse for broader internet regulation, potentially paving the way for the revival of the contentious Online Harms Act (Bill C-63).

For now, Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief as this ill-conceived tax is scrapped.

