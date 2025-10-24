Carney decries public square being 'fragmented by online echo chambers'

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed Mark Carney's pre-budget speech to students at the University of Ottawa and how the prime minister is attempting to usher in new censorship legislation.

Carney cited the dangers of 'misinformation' while speaking about his government's priorities ahead of the release of the next federal budget on November 4.

"Our public square is fragmented by online echo chambers where truth and fiction can be hard to tell apart, and where contrasting ideas tend to polarize, not persuade," he said.

Sheila condemned Carney's comments, noting the Liberal government is responsible for Canadians being unable to communicate with each other through Facebook. The Liberal government was also proven wrong time and time again during the Covid-19 pandemic, Sheila noted.

"When he's talking about 'we're in our own little information silos', why do you think that is? Why does he think we're scared to talk to each other? First of all, we can't talk to each other," she began.

"We can't engage in the free and liberal exchange of ideas on Facebook thanks to their shakedown of Meta, because Meta wouldn't pay the shakedown," Sheila continued.

"We saw how the Liberal government leaned on Facebook and other social media platforms to take down posts that were critical of Covid — posts that were ultimately true at the end of the day — and so when he says, 'It's getting difficult to figure out what's fact and what's fiction', well I'm sure as hell not going to rely on the government for it because when they started being the arbiters of truth, all it took was a little bit of time for them to be proven wrong," Sheila added.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called Carney's speech a "buffet of broken promises" while speaking to reporters on Thursday. Poilievre added that "youth have sacrificed enough" in reference to Carney's statement that Canadians will have to be patient and make "sacrifices" before the economy can prosper.