Carney defends foreign aid spending in costed platform

Mark Carney accused Pierre Poilievre of adopting Trump's foreign aid strategy, and for being a frequent Fox News listener without evidence on Wednesday.

The Conservatives proposed to cut foreign aid by billions in their platform, which Carney equates to Trump's “heartless” measures.

“Ok, there's the difference,” he told reporters. “An enormous difference between the two of us in terms of our approach, one that's consistent with Canadian values, another [that imports] American [policies] to Canada.”

“Canadians are generous people. We take care of each other,” Carney said. “That's what our plan does, and we … do what we can for others.”

Mark Carney attempts to defend his massive foreign aid program and attacks Pierre Poilievre for pledging to make cuts.



The Liberal leader says Canadians are "generous people," and claims Poilievre's plan to decrease foreign aid is "importing American approaches to Canada." pic.twitter.com/vaDfdPv3Hj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2025

Poilievre asserted that Canadian aid money is frequently given to “dictators, terrorists, and global bureaucracies” that “don't uphold Canadian values,” citing the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and the Asian Infrastructure Bank as examples.

“I will be bringing our money home with massive cuts to these wasteful and corrupt foreign aid grants,” the Conservative leader said at the time. “We’ve got enough problems at home. We’ve got our own backyard to protect.”

Last month, the Carney Liberals pledged $99 million to Gaza and the West Bank, including $30 million to the Palestinian Authority, with $350 million already allocated to improve climate resilience of private enterprises in Asia.

Canada's 2022/23 foreign aid spending of $15.5 billion almost equalled the $15.9 billion Canada Social Transfer for domestic post-secondary education, social assistance, and social services combined.

$1.3 billion will be cut from foreign aid in 2025/26, with cuts increasing to $2.8 billion by 2028/29 under a Conservative government.

Pierre Poilievre addresses crowd:



“We’re gonna cut back on the foreign aid that goes to dictators, like a communist regime behind which got a quarter billion tax dollars from Trudeau.



And we will cut back on terror financing, UNRWA.” pic.twitter.com/lDpPwQkCA3 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) December 14, 2024

On February 10, Poilievre vowed to reallocate foreign aid to fund Arctic military expansion, countering threats from China and Russia.

Canada's foreign aid budget is rife with waste, he reiterated, noting it could be cut significantly without harming those genuinely in need.

“A new Conservative government will bring common sense back to the budget. We’ll end waste, cap spending, and review all government spending to demand real results for every tax dollar,” reads the costed platform.

Carney also promised to focus on outcomes, but will maintain current foreign aid levels, claiming Ottawa has “a generous" and "effective foreign aid program.”

Poilievre slams Carney and the Liberals for planning to continue expanding the "morbidly obese government" and not proposing "a single penny in cost reduction.



"He'll says he'll cut "waste, bureaucracy, consultants, foreign aid" to lower "taxes, debt and inflation." pic.twitter.com/fAcSzKMU2d — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 4, 2025

“So, Elon Musk stands up and says, and the Trump administration eliminates foreign aid within a few days, Pierre Poilievre flies in and out of Nunavut and says, ‘I’m going to eliminate foreign aid,’” the Liberal leader said March 23.

The Trump administration previously cancelled most foreign aid contracts dispersed by USAID, a federal agency. Only 500 of the 6,300 awards remain in place.

“I would recognize that [the] impact there will be enormous, given the scale of and the effectiveness of American aid because of this pullback,” Carney said.

Unless it serves the strategic goals of America, the Oval Office aims to cut all foreign aid. A Secretary of State spokesperson confirmed 90% of contracts would not survive targeted cuts.