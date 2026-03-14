Why weren’t Canadians told Iran bombed a Canadian military base?

Questions are mounting over why Canadians were not told that Iran had struck a Canadian military installation in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that members of the Canadian Armed Forces stationed at the base were “safe and sound,” while stressing that Canada was not participating in offensive actions alongside the United States or Israel.

However, the issue is not only the strike itself but the lack of transparency surrounding it.

Reports suggest Canadians were unaware of the attack for days, raising concerns about how the government communicates major developments involving Canadian troops overseas.

This delay reflects a broader pattern of secrecy from the federal government. Canadians are increasingly being kept in the dark as access to information becomes more restricted, with governments at multiple levels tightening freedom-of-information rules.

While Carney suggested he is “not the only spokesperson for the government,” the prime minister ultimately bears responsibility for informing Canadians about serious incidents involving the country’s military.

Overall, this raises a troubling question: if Canadians were not promptly informed about an attack on their own military base, what else might we not be hearing about?