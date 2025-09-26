Carney disappoints at UN summit with jargon-filled economic rant: Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation reacted to Mark Carney's lacklustre speech at the United Nations summit in New York City.

The prime minister was strongly criticized after his three-minute speech on 'remaking' economic systems sparked confusion amongst listeners.

"I understood four words of that. He said cross-border carbon market, that's another way of saying a carbon tax. The rest of that was fog, was what George Orwell would call duck speaking," said Ezra.

"I'm not hearing a Canadian prime minister, I'm hearing someone who still thinks his job is to transform capitalism into a 'managed' economy," he continued.

Terrazzano condemned international government organizations like the UN and World Economic Forum for not being accountable to the populations they supposedly are serving.

"These international bureaucrats, these international government bodies, one of the real issues is that they do have a ton of influence over, let's call it public policy back here in places like Canada or in other countries," he said.

"But the accountability piece, is there any, Ezra? Like is there any accountability over these international bureaucrats? If there is, I don't really see it," Terrazzano continued.

Carney has yet to reach a new trade agreement with the Trump administration as the unemployment rate and cost of living remain high across Canada.