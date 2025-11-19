Carney faces loud boos during Grey Cup coin toss

The CBC reported that the crowd at the CFL final had a "mixed reaction" when the prime minister appeared at the opening coin toss despite thunderous boos coursing through the stadium.

Livestream Clips
  |   November 19, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Tuesday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle reacted to thousands of fans booing Mark Carney at Sunday's Grey Cup game at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Appearing for the opening coin toss at midfield alongside Coinbase Canada CEO Lucas Matheson, Carney was met with loud boos by fans attending the Saskatchewan Roughriders versus Montreal Alouettes CFL final.

Carney later noted: “We were cheered as well.”

Lise described how TSN reportedly attempted to hide the boos while they replayed the coin toss during a later program.

"On the TSN replays, they muted those boos. So it's like they're trying to re-write and memory hole what you just saw and heard and erase it," she said.

"This is not a good look for TSN to bring in the prime minister to get him booed by the entire crowd. Not to mention that a great many people in that stadium, in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' stadium, were from Saskatchewan. So if you're wondering if Mark Carney has any support here in the Prairies, the answer is no," Lise continued.

Footage of the coin toss posted to Carney's social media accounts replaced the sound of the boos with a song by hip-hop artists Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

Please help Rebel News expose the truth about Mark Carney!

Latest News

Mark Carney has spent years quietly shaping Canada’s most damaging policies from behind the scenes, all while profiting from offshore tax schemes, cozy financial ties with China, and connections to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Canadians deserve to know the full truth about his record of hypocrisy and elitist control. Only Rebel News has the guts to stand up to and confront the most powerful man in Canada. Please donate here to help us expose Mark Carney’s globalist agenda and defend the future of our country!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-11-19 19:48:01 -0500 Flag
    I’m glad there’s still some rebel spirit in some citizens. Marx Carnage must be booed.