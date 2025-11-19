Carney faces loud boos during Grey Cup coin toss

On Tuesday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle reacted to thousands of fans booing Mark Carney at Sunday's Grey Cup game at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Appearing for the opening coin toss at midfield alongside Coinbase Canada CEO Lucas Matheson, Carney was met with loud boos by fans attending the Saskatchewan Roughriders versus Montreal Alouettes CFL final.

Carney later noted: “We were cheered as well.”

The coin toss, delivered by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Lucas Matheson, CEO of @coinbase!



🗓️: 112th #GreyCup LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV, RDS⁣

🇺🇸: CBSSN⁣

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/YzJGwdBNtx — CFL (@CFL) November 16, 2025

Lise described how TSN reportedly attempted to hide the boos while they replayed the coin toss during a later program.

"On the TSN replays, they muted those boos. So it's like they're trying to re-write and memory hole what you just saw and heard and erase it," she said.

"This is not a good look for TSN to bring in the prime minister to get him booed by the entire crowd. Not to mention that a great many people in that stadium, in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' stadium, were from Saskatchewan. So if you're wondering if Mark Carney has any support here in the Prairies, the answer is no," Lise continued.

Footage of the coin toss posted to Carney's social media accounts replaced the sound of the boos with a song by hip-hop artists Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.