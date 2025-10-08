Carney fails to secure trade deal during White House meeting with President Trump

On Tuesday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle discussed Mark Carney's public meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office as trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. continue.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called on Carney to deliver a "promised win for Canadian workers and businesses" prior to the prime minister's meeting with President Trump on Tuesday.

Even with the U.S. president praising Carney as a "world class leader", "good guy", and "tough negotiator" while speaking to the press, the prime minister left Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning without securing a trade deal.

The Liberals had high hopes for Carney's trip to the White House, with President Trump even suggesting the prime minister would walk away "very happy" from the discussions.

Despite the President Trump's kind words towards Carney and Canada, he made no mention of dropping U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

Canada has dropped several retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. and halted the controversial Digital Services Act in an effort to appease the U.S. president.

Even with no deal being reached, Carney's minister in charge of Canada-U.S. trade, Dominic LeBlanc, said the meeting was a success.

“The conversation between the two leaders left us very much with the sense that there’s a desire to see how we can, starting with the steel and aluminum sectors, structure something that would be in the economic and security interests of both countries,” he said.

Carney left LeBlanc in Washington, D.C., to continue negotiations after his departure.