Carney fails to secure trade deal during White House meeting with President Trump

Despite once being labelled as the 'Trump whisperer' during an interview with CNN, Carney has yet to negotiate a trade deal with his U.S. counterpart.

Livestream Clips
  |   October 08, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Tuesday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle discussed Mark Carney's public meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office as trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. continue.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called on Carney to deliver a "promised win for Canadian workers and businesses" prior to the prime minister's meeting with President Trump on Tuesday.

Even with the U.S. president praising Carney as a "world class leader", "good guy", and "tough negotiator" while speaking to the press, the prime minister left Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning without securing a trade deal.

The Liberals had high hopes for Carney's trip to the White House, with President Trump even suggesting the prime minister would walk away "very happy" from the discussions.

Despite the President Trump's kind words towards Carney and Canada, he made no mention of dropping U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

Canada has dropped several retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. and halted the controversial Digital Services Act in an effort to appease the U.S. president.

Even with no deal being reached, Carney's minister in charge of Canada-U.S. trade, Dominic LeBlanc, said the meeting was a success.

“The conversation between the two leaders left us very much with the sense that there’s a desire to see how we can, starting with the steel and aluminum sectors, structure something that would be in the economic and security interests of both countries,” he said.

Carney left LeBlanc in Washington, D.C., to continue negotiations after his departure.

Please help Rebel News expose the truth about Mark Carney!

Latest News

Mark Carney has spent years quietly shaping Canada’s most damaging policies from behind the scenes, all while profiting from offshore tax schemes, cozy financial ties with China, and connections to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Canadians deserve to know the full truth about his record of hypocrisy and elitist control. Only Rebel News has the guts to stand up to and confront the most powerful man in Canada. Please donate here to help us expose Mark Carney’s globalist agenda and defend the future of our country!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.