Carney forced to recuse himself from discussions involving over 100 companies over conflict of interest concerns

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Mark Carney recusing himself from dealings with over 100 companies over conflict of interest concerns.

The office of the Ethics Commissioner disclosed on Friday that Carney has agreed to a 'conflict of interest screen' that will prevent him from being involved in "any official matters or decision-making processes" that benefit him, his former employer Brookfield, or any of the companies it controls.

David questioned whether Carney truly has Canadians' interests at heart or if he's beholden to corporate ties from his prior career.

"Does he want to be the prime minister and govern Canada, or is he more beholden to Brookfield Asset Management? I don't see a way out here," he said. "I don't see how he can serve as prime minister with all these companies which obviously have tentacles into government business. I just don't."

Sheila also questioned the legitimacy of the 'blind trust' that Carney placed his assets into, suggesting it may not be as blind as it appears.

"He obviously knows about them," she said, referring to Carney's assets in his supposed blind trust. "It's not like he put them in a blind trust then was stricken with amnesia. He knows what they are, like it's so dumb. So he knows what decisions the government can make, i.e. modular housing, that would affect Brookfield's stock price."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre ripped into Carney on Monday in a speech criticizing the prime minister's "false statements" about his finances and conflicts of interest.