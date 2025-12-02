Carney met with Century Initiative architect within days of taking office, documents show

Newly released parliamentary records reveal that Prime Minister Mark Carney wasted no time tapping into the Century Initiative orbit — meeting with its co-founder Mark Wiseman within days of becoming PM, then again in April and September, as the Liberals leaned hard into the group’s population-expansion blueprint.

The response to Order Paper Question Q-425, tabled by Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, shows Wiseman — a Lazard executive, former BlackRock heavyweight, and long-time Liberal insider — enjoying unusually rapid and repeated access to Carney’s office.

A lobby group welded to the Liberal establishment

The Century Initiative didn’t appear out of thin air. It has been quietly stitched into the fabric of Liberal policymaking for nearly a decade.

Dominic Barton, co-founder of Century Initiative, was Justin Trudeau’s hand-picked ambassador to China.

Mark Wiseman was Trudeau’s senior economic adviser before BlackRock hired him — and now he’s back as a government-sanctioned adviser on Canada–U.S. relations.

McKinsey, whose fingerprints are all over Trudeau-era immigration expansion and infrastructure planning, helped design Century Initiative’s foundational modelling.

Many of the group’s directors are the same Bay Street donors who bankroll Liberal campaigns and populate Ottawa’s advisory councils.

This is not an independent think tank. It’s an ideological annex of the Liberal Party — one pushing the most radical demographic engineering project in modern Canadian history.

A 100-million population plan with 0-million common sense

The Century Initiative’s signature goal — 100 million Canadians by 2100 — has been blasted across the political spectrum for the simple reason that it makes no practical sense:

Housing: CMHC says we’re already short 3.5 million homes. Century Initiative’s plan would require millions more just to break even.

Health care: Provinces can’t staff existing hospitals; adding tens of millions more people strains the system to the breaking point.

Infrastructure: Transit systems are collapsing under current loads. Imagine tripling the population with no credible infrastructure plan.

Labour: The group has repeatedly pushed the notion that Canada needs perpetual waves of cheap labour to remain “competitive” — a stance that benefits corporations, not workers.

Even Wiseman couldn’t keep up the polite fiction. He dismissed immigration screening as “just bureaucracy” and “a waste of time,” a view that should alarm anyone who believes national security and public safety count for something.

Liberals have quietly adopted Century Initiative policy — without telling voters

The Trudeau–Carney Liberals have already been executing the Century Initiative plan by stealth:

Record-high immigration levels every single year since 2016

Exploding temporary resident numbers

Zero connection between population growth and housing supply

No economic modelling on long-term sustainability

Century Initiative writes the vision. Liberal governments implement it. Canadians are left with the bill.

Even the government’s messaging machine is in the loop

The documents also reveal that MP Evan Solomon met with Wiseman in August 2025.

31 departments contacted — still no answers

Gladu asked 31 federal institutions for details on these meetings: dates, locations, attendees, purposes. Most confirmed meetings took place — but skipped out on the substance.

Canadians still don’t know what promises were made, what advice was given, or why Century Initiative’s architects keep getting private access while the public gets platitudes.