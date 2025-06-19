Carney moves to hit U.S. with steel tariffs — despite Trump’s retaliation warning

The federal government has announced it will impose new restrictions on steel and aluminum imports, including potential counter-tariffs on American products starting July 21, in response to U.S. trade actions.

Mark Carney announces retaliatory measures against the U.S. to protect Canadian steel workers. pic.twitter.com/3wO8xIjDwJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 19, 2025

As of June 4, 2025, President Trump doubled the Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs from 25% to 50% on imports from nearly all countries—including Canada—citing “national security” under U.S. trade law.

🚨President Trump doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum — from 25% to 50%.



Why?



Because China is cheating us through transshipping and backdoor dumping.



🇺🇸This move protects American steel workers. pic.twitter.com/pOlHQ2NQew — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) June 9, 2025

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government unveiled 100% tariff-rate quotas on foreign steel and aluminum to prevent Canada from becoming a dumping ground. Countries without trade deals, like China, will be subject to strict caps. However, the most notable part of the plan targets the U.S. directly.

The government is giving Washington 30 days to negotiate or face new tariffs. However, Trump has explicitly warned that countries who retaliate against his trade policies will face steeper penalties.