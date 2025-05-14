Carney picks puppets to serve as cabinet ministers: John Robson

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his choices for cabinet on Tuesday, with many ministers from Justin Trudeau's time as leader still remaining in the Liberal inner circle, albeit shuffled to new portfolios.

John Robson, a columnist, documentary filmmaker and executive director of the Climate Discussion Nexus, joined Tuesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show for reactions to these 'new' choices from Carney.

One shift pointed to by John was that although decreased in size from Trudeau's cabinet, Canada still “has a very large cabinet by international standards,” an issue he says is leading to a failure of “legislators holding the ministry account” while the executive branch of the government consumes the legislature.

Cabinet ministers “think of themselves as being important and influential individuals,” he said, “but how many of them are going to get in the cabinet room and tell Mark Carney on some issue no, you're wrong.” Such a thing was “almost impossible to imagine.”

“Ministers these days, they get talking points from the PMO,” he continued. “They're not just told what to do, they're told what to say.”

The divergence between “what they think they are” and “who they think they are” was vast, John said, suggesting the ministers were acting as puppets on behalf of the prime minister.

“That ought to be of some concern,” he said.