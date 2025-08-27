Carney pitches LNG to Germany — without infrastructure to export it

Prime Minister Mark Carney travelled to Europe this week, meeting with leaders like German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to pitch Canadian liquified natural gas exports. But the plan comes with a catch, given Canada currently lacks the ability to export LNG across the Atlantic to Germany.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle said the Carney Liberals' feud with the United States hasn't paid off, leading to a scramble to find replacements for the nation's biggest trade partner.

“Being antagonistic to our closest trading partner hasn't had the rewards that the Liberals said that it would,” said Lise. “They were convinced that it would, they were just going to go to Europe and replace every single trade agreement that we have with the United States with European money.”

And with Carney meeting European leaders, “it looks like that's what he's still trying to position us as, but without actually delivering trade agreements, without actually delivering anything to the people of Canada.”

While the Liberals may talk about making new developments, legislation they've passed places significant hurdles to accomplishing anything.

“You can talk about building ports, but C-5 has veto capabilities for provinces that don't want them,” said Sheila. “So, if you said to [Manitoba Premier] Wab Kinew — who sometimes is reasonable but by and large is still an NDP premier — if you said to him, we're building a massive LNG export port in Churchill, he could potentially say no or the Indigenous groups there could say no.”

Even if it were approved, infrastructure of that capacity will require a long period to ramp up, Sheila noted. “In the meantime, the Americans, who did build these facilities, are like, actually, you can buy this from us tomorrow.”