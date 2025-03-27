Carney pretends he wasn't involved in Freedom Convoy takedown

Prime Minister Mark Carney was recently asked about his thoughts on the Ambassador Bridge blockade in Windsor, Ontario, a protest that coincided with the 2022 anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest.

“I became a politician two months ago,” Carney replied when asked about Canadians who gave up on the Liberals for the way the government responded to COVID-19. “I knew this country needed big change.”

But as hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle pointed out on Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, there's far more to Carney's involvement than he suggested.

Describing the PM's response as “word salad,” Lise said Carney's answer failed to address the question. “He's positioning himself as still an outsider to this entire incestuous group in the Liberal Party of Canada.”

Sheila recalled how Carney, who served as an adviser to then prime minister Justin Trudeau, penned an op-ed in the Globe and Mail asserting the Freedom Convoy protesters as having committed “sedition” against the country.

An advocate for invoking the Emergencies Act, Carney also pushed for the freezing of bank accounts of convoy supporters “as though they were terrorism financiers,” Sheila noted. “These are the same people who can't figure out who's funding all of those pro-Hamas rallies on the streets of Toronto.”

The new Liberal leader was also mentioned in the Public Order Emergency Commission, revealing he was in direct communication with Trudeau's cabinet ministers who were handling the response.

“So, he's pressuring them to act and then he writes this op-ed as cover for them to act,” explained Sheila, calling it a planted story “to give the Liberal government cover to do the illegal thing they did to innocent Canadians.”