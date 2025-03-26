🔴 Carney on Freedom Convoy, Brookfield's Bermuda ties, Poilievre mania in the GTA | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Today, we're looking at Mark Carney's latest comments about the Ambassador Bridge blockade in Windsor, Ontario, which occurred as protest linked to the 2022 Freedom Convoy demonstration — which Carney called an act of sedition.

Plus, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed the new Liberal leader for his company, Brookfield Asset Management, hiding billions of dollars in the off-shore tax haven of Bermuda.

And finally, Poilievre mania came to the Greater Toronto Area, where the Conservative leader has been seeing huge crowds turn out for his campaign rallies, and where our Rebel News team was on the scene to capture the sights and sounds of the event.

