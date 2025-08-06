Carney raises eyebrows at Vancouver Pride while hugging nearly naked man in G-string

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a controversial photo of Mark Carney embracing a man in a G-string during Vancouver's Pride Parade over the weekend.

The picture initially had users on social media wondering if the image was AI generated. However further posts appeared to confirm the picture was taken by a photographer from Reuters named Chris Helgren.

Lise and Sheila condemned Carney's unprofessional behaviour and bizarre antics as trade tensions with the U.S. continue and Canadians continue to face a soaring cost of living.

"Mark Carney fully embraced an almost naked fetishist at the Vancouver Pride Parade Canada, and this of course is who we got," Lise said.

"Lets cut all the euphemisms here. That is a naked sex weirdo roaming the streets of Vancouver and our prime minister brought him in for a hug," Sheila said.

Carney reportedly walked a little over one kilometre along the parade route with other Pride attendees.

The prime minister was also criticized for a separate photo he took with an individual wearing a dog-style fetish mask.

"So this dog-face weirdo, dog-face sex weirdo again, he took a picture with Mark Carney. And you know how you avoid getting pictures with sex weirdos, don't go to the sex weirdo parade," Sheila said.

During his speech at the Pride Parade, Carney applauded attendees for celebrating diversity in a "very positive way". Carney also noted that Pride represents the "essence" of Canada.