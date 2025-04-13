Pro-choice Carney receives Communion after priest condemns abortion

Prime Minister Mark Carney, a self-proclaimed Catholic who "unreservedly" supports abortion, received Holy Communion at St. Monica's Parish in Ottawa.

During the same Mass, the priest condemned abortion as "murder," warned that aiding or encouraging abortion is a mortal sin, and reminded parishioners that those in mortal sin must go to Confession before receiving Communion.

Carney left the church immediately after receiving Communion, reported LifeSite News.

According to Canon Law, those who "obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin," such as pro-abortion politicians, should not be admitted to Holy Communion.

During his short time in Canadian politics, Carney has made sure that voters are aware of his pro-abortion platform.

Late last month, a reporter asked Carney if he supported a woman’s right to choose, and how his Catholic faith impacted his policy deliberations.

Carney, before the reporter even finished the question, replied, “absolutely.”

“Thank you for the question,” he added. “I wouldn’t have drawn attention to the fact that I went to church but thank you for noting it. I absolutely support a woman’s right to choose, unreservedly, and I will defend it as the Liberal Party has defended it: proudly and consistently.”