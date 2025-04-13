Pro-choice Carney receives Communion after priest condemns abortion

Carney is a self-proclaimed Catholic who "unreservedly" supports abortion.

Livestream Clips
  |   April 13, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

Prime Minister Mark Carney, a self-proclaimed Catholic who "unreservedly" supports abortion, received Holy Communion at St. Monica's Parish in Ottawa. 

During the same Mass, the priest condemned abortion as "murder," warned that aiding or encouraging abortion is a mortal sin, and reminded parishioners that those in mortal sin must go to Confession before receiving Communion. 

Carney left the church immediately after receiving Communion, reported LifeSite News.

According to Canon Law, those who "obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin," such as pro-abortion politicians, should not be admitted to Holy Communion.

During his short time in Canadian politics, Carney has made sure that voters are aware of his pro-abortion platform.

Late last month, a reporter asked Carney if he supported a woman’s right to choose, and how his Catholic faith impacted his policy deliberations.

Carney, before the reporter even finished the question, replied, “absolutely.”

“Thank you for the question,” he added. “I wouldn’t have drawn attention to the fact that I went to church but thank you for noting it. I absolutely support a woman’s right to choose, unreservedly, and I will defend it as the Liberal Party has defended it: proudly and consistently.”

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Rebel News is gearing up for a critical fight in the 2025 Canadian federal election, and we need your help to make it happen! As a fiercely independent voice, we’re committed to holding politicians accountable, exposing hidden agendas, and amplifying the issues that matter most to Canadians — without bowing to corporate or government pressure. But this battle takes resources: journalists on the ground, operating our digital billboard truck, legal defenses against censorship, and a platform to reach millions. We’re launching this crowdfund to ask our loyal fans — you, the rebels — to chip in and fuel our 2025 election campaign coverage. Every dollar brings us closer to cutting through the noise and defending freedom in Canada. Will you stand with us?

Amount
$
DONATE

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • jerry stone
    commented 2025-04-13 15:58:04 -0400
    Why would this surprise you ? this guy is a serial liar two faced clown . H e represents the interests of China . If this guy gets elected Canada is in serious trouble he will double down on tthe free press and free speech , soon to have re-education camps for those that do not speak the party line