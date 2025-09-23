Carney recognizes Palestinian statehood despite significant Hamas presence in Gaza

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Mark Carney's recognition of a Palestinian state despite conditions he previously supported not being met.

Ezra noted that MPs did vote to recognize a Palestinian state last year — however only if several conditions are met. The conditions included Hamas being completely removed from power and releasing all hostages, a Palestinian state being 'demilitarized', and a free and fair election to be held in 2026.

"They didn't do any of those things, and yet yesterday, [Carney] announced it on a weekend, so of course there was no Question Period to hold him accountable," said Ezra.

"Mark Carney recognizes Palestine as a country, but they don't recognize Israel as a country. They want to destroy Israel," he continued.

Today, Canada recognises the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/zhumVJRBfe — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) September 21, 2025

"What are the borders by the way? And that's not a trivial question, the borders are quite contentious. Will Jerusalem be part of this new Palestine? Is that the capital? Because they sure say it's going to be the capital," Ezra added.

Canada was joined by the U.K. and Australia on Sunday in announcing the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Ezra explained that the announcement is largely a political maneuver for domestic consumption within the three nations, aimed at appealing to growing Muslim immigrant populations.

Hamas is estimated to still have thousands of fighters remaining in Gaza, with the Israel Defense Forces continuing operations to eliminate the terrorist group's personnel and infrastructure in the region.

A significant portion of the West Bank is currently controlled by the Palestinian Authority and President Mahmoud Abbas.