Carney’s Canada: hunger, hierarchy, and hopelessness

Welcome to Mark Carney’s Canada, where the poverty rate is rising, food insecurity is exploding, and the government’s own think tank is predicting a future straight out of The Hunger Games.

This isn’t some partisan spin. It’s Statistics Canada—the Trudeau–Carney government’s own data—sounding the alarm.

In 2023, four million Canadians lived below the poverty line. That’s a poverty rate of 10.2 percent, up for the fourth straight year. And with new adjustments Carney’s government plans to roll out—like adding telecom costs—the real number jumps to 10.9 percent.

But poverty is just the headline. Dig deeper, and it gets even more bleak.

One in four Canadians—10 million people in the provinces—struggled with food insecurity last year. That’s 1.3 million more than the year before. These aren't just statistics. These are families. Seniors. Kids going to school hungry in the so-called "richest country on earth."

And now, the Privy Council Office’s own think tank—Policy Horizons Canada—has dropped a foresight report that makes Trudeau’s 2015 "sunny ways" look like a cruel joke.

A federal think tank embedded within the Privy Council Office has painted a bleak, almost dystopian picture of Canada’s near future—one that reads more like a Black Mirror script than a government publication.



They predict that by 2040:

Homeownership will be out of reach for all but the ruling, land-owning elite.

Canadians will resort to illegal hunting and fishing just to feed their families.

Society will splinter into gated communities and class-based digital ghettos.

AI will replace human interaction, and the underclass will be managed by algorithm.

This is official Liberal government policy analysis, not satire. And it matches reality more every day.

Carney didn’t inherit this mess. He helped build it. Remember, Trudeau’s much-hyped Poverty Reduction Act promised to cut poverty in half by 2030. At the time, in 2020, the rate was 6.4 percent. Under Carney, it's risen almost 70 percent.

And reconciliation? That promise is in a shallower grave than your average Liberal campaign promise. Indigenous poverty remains off the charts. In Nunavut, it’s a catastrophic 43 percent. In the Northwest Territories, 17 percent. These are the poorest, most neglected communities in the country—still—after billions poured into bureaucrats, ribbon cuttings, and press releases.

So what’s Carney doing? Boosting the CBC’s budget so they’ll keep calling this collapse “leadership.” They’re protecting their jobs. Canadians? You’re on your own.

This is Carney’s Canada: A place where the middle class is vanishing, the poor are criminalized for trying to survive, and the ruling class builds digital walls around itself—while calling it “equity.”

Carney said he’d make Canada fairer. He did. Now only the elite can afford to live here.

And if you think this ends in 2040, think again—it’s already happening.