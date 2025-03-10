Carney's coronation day in Ottawa: Liberals speak their minds

Rebel News was on the ground in Ottawa to gauge the reactions of Liberal supporters regarding the leadership outcome and the voting process. The majority of attendees appeared to support Mark Carney, with very few backing Chrystia Freeland. No supporters of other candidates were encountered during the coverage.

In a move that raised further questions about transparency, the Liberal Party denied Rebel News' accreditation. The rejection email came from Guillaume Bertrand, an employee of former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Notably, Bertrand was previously involved in an incident in 2023 where he physically blocked Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay while he was attempting to question then-Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern. When approached outside the event, Bertrand refused to address the reasons for rejecting Rebel News' application, highlighting a pattern of limited access for independent media.

When asked why they supported Mark Carney, one attendee stated, "I think that he has a good financial background and that's what the country needs right now." Another added, "Well, I also think Chrystia is great and would make a great leader, but I just think she has too many skeletons with Trudeau."

Rebel News also posed a question about whether Mark Carney should disclose his assets for greater transparency. One supporter responded, "I have a legal background and I would say he'll do that in due time if he wins."

Security at the event also appeared unusually alert to Rebel News' presence. Even before the team could enter, security personnel instructed them to remain outside the gates—despite not confirming whether they were accredited or not—suggesting that discussions about limiting access for Rebel News may have taken place beforehand.

Opinions among Liberal supporters were split when asked if a snap election would be preferable to continuing the coalition with the NDP. One attendee argued for a fresh mandate, saying, "We need a government with a prime minister that has a mandate to get us through the next four years with what's going on with the United States right now. It's the tariff issue, it's the dependence issue, the sovereignty question."

Another supporter, however, suggested a more cautious approach: "Well, I'd like to see a process finished, get it over with, and then do your due diligence and have your election. But right now, I don't see a need for an election. I mean, we're coming up in polls, et cetera. And the economy is not bad, except for the tariffs. I don't know what's going to happen, but nobody does. So I'm looking forward to that. I think we should wait."