Carney's coronation day in Ottawa: Liberals speak their minds
The Liberal Party of Canada hosted a major event at the Rogers Centre in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9th, to announce their newly elected leader, Mark Carney, who is set to replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister. However, the leadership race has raised concerns about the transparency of the process, as only one out of three registered members were reportedly able to get verified and cast their votes, leaving many questioning what happened behind the scenes.
Rebel News was on the ground in Ottawa to gauge the reactions of Liberal supporters regarding the leadership outcome and the voting process. The majority of attendees appeared to support Mark Carney, with very few backing Chrystia Freeland. No supporters of other candidates were encountered during the coverage.
In a move that raised further questions about transparency, the Liberal Party denied Rebel News' accreditation. The rejection email came from Guillaume Bertrand, an employee of former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Notably, Bertrand was previously involved in an incident in 2023 where he physically blocked Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay while he was attempting to question then-Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern. When approached outside the event, Bertrand refused to address the reasons for rejecting Rebel News' application, highlighting a pattern of limited access for independent media.
When asked why they supported Mark Carney, one attendee stated, "I think that he has a good financial background and that's what the country needs right now." Another added, "Well, I also think Chrystia is great and would make a great leader, but I just think she has too many skeletons with Trudeau."
Rebel News also posed a question about whether Mark Carney should disclose his assets for greater transparency. One supporter responded, "I have a legal background and I would say he'll do that in due time if he wins."
Security at the event also appeared unusually alert to Rebel News' presence. Even before the team could enter, security personnel instructed them to remain outside the gates—despite not confirming whether they were accredited or not—suggesting that discussions about limiting access for Rebel News may have taken place beforehand.
Opinions among Liberal supporters were split when asked if a snap election would be preferable to continuing the coalition with the NDP. One attendee argued for a fresh mandate, saying, "We need a government with a prime minister that has a mandate to get us through the next four years with what's going on with the United States right now. It's the tariff issue, it's the dependence issue, the sovereignty question."
Another supporter, however, suggested a more cautious approach: "Well, I'd like to see a process finished, get it over with, and then do your due diligence and have your election. But right now, I don't see a need for an election. I mean, we're coming up in polls, et cetera. And the economy is not bad, except for the tariffs. I don't know what's going to happen, but nobody does. So I'm looking forward to that. I think we should wait."
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-03-10 20:02:47 -0400Evil people hate the truth. As Christ said in John 3:19-21, And this is the test by which men are judged: the light has come into the world and men have more love for the dark than for the light, because their acts are evil. The light is hated by everyone whose acts are evil and he does not come to the light for fear that his acts will be seen. But he whose life is true comes to the light, so that it may be clearly seen that his acts have been done by the help of God.
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-03-10 18:18:46 -0400There was never a leadership race. It was always a fix.