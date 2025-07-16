Carney's elbows are tucked as he folds on Trump tariff war

Prime Minister Mark Carney, the self-styled economic warrior who campaigned on standing tall against Donald Trump’s tariff tantrums, has officially folded.

Despite all his chest-puffing about defending Canada’s interests, Carney now admits that there’s “little evidence” he can secure a tariff-free trade deal with the U.S.

So much for the economically tough song and dance of ‘Elbow’s Up’ — his elbows are down, neatly tucked, and he’s waving the white flag before the August 1 tariff deadline even hits, so much so that even the state broadcaster can’t ignore it.

As Carney attempted to posture himself as standing firm with retaliatory tariffs at a steel manufacturing company in Hamilton, it’s clear that he’s retaliating for the sake of retaliating, knowing full well that there’s no path to a deal.

This is a far cry from the fiery rhetoric he used to get elected, promising to go toe-to-toe with Trump.

Instead, Canada’s likely stuck with Trump’s economic punches, leaving businesses and consumers to eat the costs, while laid off workers suffer the most.

To pour salt in the Canadian economies festering wound, Carney’s portfolio isn’t likely to suffer as a result. Just months before his high-profile entry into visible politics (lest we forget he was Trudeau’s economic advisor for years), while he was still chairman of Brookfield Asset Management, he oversaw the company's swift relocation out of Canada.

Then he lied about it but no big deal, right?

Carney is now emphasizing that Canada's steel industry is vital for competitiveness, security, and prosperity, and is undergoing significant changes to meet future demands.

But six months ago, he said we barely use steel anymore.

So let’s not kid ourselves — Carney is trying to hide a full on capitulation, but it’s becoming glaringly obvious that his “intensifying talks” and crossing fingers isn’t working.

Big promises, and zero delivery. Carney is managing expectations downward while Canadian industries brace for the hit.

If this is his idea of leadership, we’re in for a rough ride.