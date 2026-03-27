🔴Carney's net-zero nonsense, Crime wave continues, Olympic 'trans' ban | Rebel Roundtable
Drea Humphrey and Lise Merle are joined by powerlifter April Hutchinson and consultant Kirk Lubimov for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
Drea Humphrey and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guests: April Hutchinson and Kirk Lubimov
Today, we're looking at bizarre comments from Prime Minister Mark Carney in Halifax in which he boasted about Canada creating "net-zero LNG" and "low emission oil."
Plus, Canada's crime wave is continuing as disturbing footage circulating on social media shows a man firing a gun at someone's home in a residential neighbourhood in Ontario.
And finally, we're discussing a momentous ruling by the International Olympic Committee that bars transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.
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