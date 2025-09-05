Carney scraps the Liberals’ electric vehicle mandate

The embarrassing admission shows that the government's forced green agenda has crashed and burned. It is now supposed to be saved by a “60-day review” to "identify future flexibilities and ways to reduce costs" while supposedly advancing "more affordable" EVs in the future.

EV sales in Canada have crashed as scrapped rebates, widespread store closures, and bankruptcies demolish Ottawa’s foolish EV mandates, mocked by market realities.



Full read by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/GMAfc2SYS2 pic.twitter.com/m7QTMash60 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 13, 2025

Preaching affordability seems rich to the countless families already struggling with skyrocketing energy bills and inflation, thanks to these same top-down policies the Liberals have overseen for a decade.

Yet it’s a clear retreat from the mandate that was doomed from the start. EVs have proven to be a massive failure, with consumers rejecting them en masse due to high costs, unreliable charging infrastructure, and real-world performance issues in Canada's harsh winters.

It’s not just in Canada, but globally, the EV bubble is bursting. Just look at the graveyard of bankrupt manufacturers: Fisker filed for bankruptcy in 2024 after failing to meet sales goals, Nikola followed suit in early 2025, its hydrogen dreams evaporating amid scandals and market rejection, Canoo, Lordstown, and China's HiPhi are among dozens more that have folded, with over 400 Chinese EV firms vanishing between 2018 and 2025 alone.

Even established players like GM and Ford have scaled back EV ambitions amid slumping sales.

Trudeau’s rigged EV scam: Foreign-owned bailouts for Ontario & Quebec, Western farmers left to die



Buckle up, because we’re about to tear the mask off one of the biggest Liberal betrayals of Western Canada yet.



Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney, and the rest of the corrupt Liberal… pic.twitter.com/OAiMU3oYcj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 18, 2025

Carney's flip-flop—echoing Conservative calls to ditch these mandates—comes too late for the billions in taxpayer subsidies funnelled into this farce. It's a small victory for common sense and freedom of choice, but don't be fooled: the Liberals created this mess, so maybe it’s time to park the green tyranny for good.