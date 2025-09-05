Carney scraps the Liberals’ electric vehicle mandate

The termination of this program is yet another admission of the disastrous consequences the Liberals' green pipe dream has had on the Canadian economy.

Tamara Ugolini
  September 05, 2025   |   News Analysis

 

source: CPAC

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced today the immediate scrapping of the 2026 electric vehicle (EV) availability standard — a Liberal green pipe dream that mandated 100% of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2035.

Standing before a crowd of auto workers facing layoffs, Carney spun the removal of the mandate as "adding flexibility" and providing "immediate financial relief" to automakers under competitive pressure, but it’s a reversal that reeks of desperation.

The embarrassing admission shows that the government's forced green agenda has crashed and burned. It is now supposed to be saved by a “60-day review” to "identify future flexibilities and ways to reduce costs" while supposedly advancing "more affordable" EVs in the future.

Preaching affordability seems rich to the countless families already struggling with skyrocketing energy bills and inflation, thanks to these same top-down policies the Liberals have overseen for a decade.

Yet it’s a clear retreat from the mandate that was doomed from the start. EVs have proven to be a massive failure, with consumers rejecting them en masse due to high costs, unreliable charging infrastructure, and real-world performance issues in Canada's harsh winters.

It’s not just in Canada, but globally, the EV bubble is bursting. Just look at the graveyard of bankrupt manufacturers: Fisker filed for bankruptcy in 2024 after failing to meet sales goals, Nikola followed suit in early 2025, its hydrogen dreams evaporating amid scandals and market rejection, Canoo, Lordstown, and China's HiPhi are among dozens more that have folded, with over 400 Chinese EV firms vanishing between 2018 and 2025 alone.

Even established players like GM and Ford have scaled back EV ambitions amid slumping sales.

Carney's flip-flop—echoing Conservative calls to ditch these mandates—comes too late for the billions in taxpayer subsidies funnelled into this farce. It's a small victory for common sense and freedom of choice, but don't be fooled: the Liberals created this mess, so maybe it’s time to park the green tyranny for good.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

