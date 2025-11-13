Carney defends Liberal budget, claims Canada will be 'energy superpower'

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Cory Morgan, and Stockwell Day discussed Mark Carney's claim that the Liberals' newly-released budget will make Canada an energy superpower.

While speaking to reporters in Fredericton, N.B., on Monday, Carney was asked how he can succeed in turning Canada into an energy superpower when the Liberal budget didn't provide any of the five relief measures that the sector had asked for in its 'Build Canada Now' letter earlier this year.

The prime minister appeared to sidestep the question, launching into a lengthy statement about Canada's strengths in 'clean' energy. "I'm not sure I totally recognize that characterization, if I may," Carney began.

"If you're a superpower you're able to do more than one thing, and Canada can do many things in energy," he said. "Our electricity grid is 85% clean, that's because of hydro, because of nuclear, [and] other renewable power," Carney continued.

"We have an enormous opportunity to scale up that clean grid .. what's in the budget for that? Enormous incentives in order for that to move, [a] clean energy tax credit confirmed in the budget," he added.

Cory Morgan of the Western Standard criticized Carney for not answering the question that was asked and failing to support Canada's oil and gas sector as Canadians struggle to make ends meet.

"Well he just outright dodged it," said Morgan. "The real question, and it keeps coming up, is oil, can we ship our oil. And it's going to be impossible to ship that oil if you don't get rid of [Bill] C-69 and you don't get rid of the tanker ban," he continued.

Conservatives have repeatedly condemned the Liberals' anti-energy policies, such as Bill C-69, dubbed the 'No More Pipelines' bill, for hindering Canada's energy sector and holding back Canada's economy.