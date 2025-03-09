WATCH: Carney uses RCMP detail to censor the press

The Independent Press Gallery of Canada (IPG) called out Mark Carney twice last week for excluding independent journalists from campaign events.

During a March 7 event in Milton and Mississauga, journalists from Rebel News, along with independent reporter Caryma Sa’d, were denied access while government-funded media were freely admitted.

“This is the second time in a week that Carney’s campaign has deliberately blocked independent reporters from covering his events,” writes Sheila Gunn Reid, the IPG President.

This troubling trend held on March 4, when journalists from the Western Standard and Rebel News were again denied entry.

“The pattern is clear: Carney is willing to engage with [the] media only when he can control the narrative,” she made clear.

RCMP officer who ejected Rebel News correspondent Alexa Lavoie from Mark Carney event earlier today declines to answer questions about that incident.



Consistent security detail for a private citizen raises questions about and whether Carney’s campaign has been targeted by… https://t.co/k2VdfXTtsy pic.twitter.com/3dWh3gMEaz — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) March 8, 2025

On January 16, 2025, Carney’s campaign team called the police on several reporters in Edmonton from True North, the Western Standard, and the Counter Signal. “They were denied entry despite holding valid invitations,” writes the IPG.

James Snell, an accredited member of the Alberta Legislative Press Gallery, was among those barred. “Mark Carney thinks he’s a Big Man,” wrote the Western Standard in a column at the time.

“The former Bank of England governor is bigger and better than all of us. Especially reporters and media he doesn't agree with,” it reads, noting he hid behind a volunteer to avoid taking questions.

Journalists, whether government-funded or independent, play a crucial role in asking tough questions and holding public figures accountable.

“Blocking independent reporters from public events is an attack on press freedom and transparency,” said Gunn Reid. “Canadians deserve leaders who answer to all journalists, not just those on the government payroll.”

Carney dodges independent media as Liberal leadership race nears finish line



Trudeau's former economic advisor has repeatedly denied independent media access to his events despite previously pledging his support for press freedom.



On last night's episode of The @EzraLevant… pic.twitter.com/eTZIjg80bV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Carney’s RCMP detail appeared to enforce subsequent blackouts, according to footage obtained by independent media. Rebel News attempted to reach the police force for comment but did not hear back at the time of writing.

“Journalists serve the public, not politicians,” clarified the IPG.

“Carney is avoiding journalistic scrutiny, contradicting the principles enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said the organization in a separate statement. “Carney’s campaign must address its disturbing efforts to silence critical media voices.”

His refusal to engage with independent journalists contrasts sharply with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s inclusive media approach, which allows both mainstream and independent outlets to attend and question him at public events.

“We urge all political campaigns, regardless of party affiliation, to respect press freedom and ensure open access to their events,” the IPG clarified.