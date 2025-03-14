BREAKING: PM Carney won't call early election

First day as Prime Minister, and Mark Carney has refused to call a snap election.

“Can I ask you what your plans are for the next few weeks?” asked a reporter. Are you going to be bringing back the House? Are you going to be calling an early election?”

“Well, I certainly should expect to go to the polls before November,” replied Carney. A recent Ipsos poll found that more than half of Canadians want an election triggered before October.

Under the Elections Act, the next vote is slated for October 20, 2025.

New Prime Minister Mark Carney suggests he may not be calling an election anytime soon, saying only that Canadians can expect to go to the polls "before November." pic.twitter.com/sns2iCGM3A — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 14, 2025

“Behind me is an exceptional group of individuals who are serving Canada—a united, focused cabinet focused on the issues [that matter to] Canadians,” continued Carney.

“We will be taking some decisions which directly meet some of the objectives I set out in my remarks that we’ve been discussing,” he vaguely said.

Earlier, in his first media scrum as Prime Minister, Carney briefly outlined his government’s priorities, which include tackling the U.S. trade war, reducing taxes, and spurring investment.