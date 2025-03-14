BREAKING: PM Carney won't call early election

The next federal election is scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025.

Alex Dhaliwal
  Alex Dhaliwal
  |   March 14, 2025   |   News

 

CPAC

First day as Prime Minister, and Mark Carney has refused to call a snap election.

“Can I ask you what your plans are for the next few weeks?” asked a reporter. Are you going to be bringing back the House? Are you going to be calling an early election?”

“Well, I certainly should expect to go to the polls before November,” replied Carney. A recent Ipsos poll found that more than half of Canadians want an election triggered before October.

“Behind me is an exceptional group of individuals who are serving Canada—a united, focused cabinet focused on the issues [that matter to] Canadians,” continued Carney.

“We will be taking some decisions which directly meet some of the objectives I set out in my remarks that we’ve been discussing,” he vaguely said.

Earlier, in his first media scrum as Prime Minister, Carney briefly outlined his government’s priorities, which include tackling the U.S. trade war, reducing taxes, and spurring investment.

