Carney's costed plan will sabotage Canada's finances

Mark Carney doesn’t want to fix Canada. He wants to own it—with your tax dollars as collateral. The Liberal economic plan is not a plan, but a hallucination.

Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, and former journalist, expresses surprise and alarm at Carney's platform, which proposes more debt and new carbon tariffs.

His proposal includes tax cuts and increased spending while balancing the budget in three years by pretending $48 billion in capital spending doesn't count toward the budget.

He also proposes more deficits to shield from a potential Trump presidency and add $129 billion to the debt pile.

This plan is not fiscal prudence but globalist delusion and economic sabotage, and Canadians will be left paying the price.

Sims urges people to inform themselves and others about the potential consequences of Carney's platform, including the ban on gasoline and diesel-powered cars, the focus on wind and solar energy, and the industrial carbon tax's effect on essential industries.

She also stresses the disconnect between Carney's policies and the economic realities faced by many Canadians, particularly the rising cost of living.