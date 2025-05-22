Carney's gas cap could crush Canada's economy

The Liberals pursuit of an oil and gas production cap could cost Canada billions of dollars and eliminate 100,000 jobs — while delivering virtually no benefit to the environment, says a new report from the Fraser Institute.

The push for net-zero emissions was a topic of conversation on Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, with Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini weighing in on the issue.

Emissions have been reduced by such a miniscule amount since carbon taxes were first introduced, especially given ever increasing output from China.

“We're destroying and devastating Canadian livelihood, our economy, while China gets a free pass,” said Tamara. “They are building, they are thriving, they are just off to the races. And here, we're being squashed every which way you look at it.”

Canada could shut all its emissions down completely and it still wouldn't compare to China's emissions, Sheila noted, highlighting how global governing agreements like the United Nations Paris agreement consider China a developing country, thus allowing for higher emissions levels.

Instead, the Liberals efforts “crush” Canada's energy sector while failing to accomplish anything.

“Even if you think it was worth it as long as we saved the Earth — you're not saving the Earth anyway,” she said.