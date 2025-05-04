PM Carney's 'Team Canada' approach is 'shallow, insincere'

The use of "Team Canada" by Prime Minister Mark Carney is criticized as insincere, given his time spent outside the country.

  May 04, 2025   |   News Analysis

The use of "Team Canada" by Prime Minister Mark Carney is criticized as insincere, especially when compared to the 1972 Summit Series team. 

His use of hockey analogies to connect with Canadians is seen as shallow, given his time spent outside the country. 

Born in Canada, Carney previously held British and Irish citizenships but renounced both last month. His extent of Canadian culture supposedly begins and ends with hockey, a national pastime.

The boring, out of touch, stereotypical banker is not one for theatrics, in contrast to his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

Also in contrast, Carney reacts impatiently to media questions due to his inexperience with scrutiny; whereas Trudeau dodges and fibs.

If he's supposedly so knowledgeable, why shouldn't common people question his authority?

Who made him the arbiter of the “Team Canada” approach?

