Carney's 'trillion dollar concession' will decimate Canada

In the House of Commons, discussions centered on the Prime Minister's recent visit to the White House and its implications for the Canadian economy.

Critics slammed Prime Minister Mark Carney for allegedly promising to shift a trillion dollars out of the Canadian economy to America over the next five years, calling it "craziness."

The Leader of the Opposition highlighted Carney’s unfulfilled promise to "negotiate a victory" by July 21, 2025, noting that American tariffs have doubled.

Sheila and Tamara argue the Prime Minister's "biggest concession of all" was to push a trillion dollars of investment from Canada to the U.S., which would negatively impact Canadian wages and jobs. The question was posed: "Why is it when the Prime Minister goes for lunch at the White House, it's Canadian workers on the menu?"

In response, the Honourable Government House Leader stated that the Prime Minister and his colleagues were at the White House to advance Canada's interests, including trade and foreign policy. They expressed hope that all Canadians, including the Leader of the Opposition, would support the Prime Minister in defending Canadian workers and the economy.

The Opposition Leader criticized Carney for his "trillion dollar concession" before a deal was signed, implying Canadian mines and factories would close and relocate to the U.S., questioning why the Prime Minister "sold out our workers."

The Government House Leader responded that Canada does not need "Donald Trump's permission to open mines and roads and infrastructure in Canada." They asserted a commitment to "building Canada with Canadian labour, Canadian steel, Canadian aluminum and Canadian lumber."

Critics, however, pointed to a decade of "complete stagnation from the Liberal government" instead of fostering Canada's development, economic freedom, and national resources. They criticized the government for only now promising to "fix this thing we broke."

Examples cited included an "800% over budget government-funded pipeline" and Canadian companies like Trans-Canada Energy (now TC Energy) feeling "stigmatized" by being Canadian. The argument was made that government policies prevent Canada from building and exporting, and therefore, the current government should not be trusted to reverse their own "impositions and policy implications."