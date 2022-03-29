'Hollywood is spineless en masse': Jim Carrey condemns Will Smith slap

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

“I was sickened,” the Ace Ventura and Dumb & Dumber star said of Will Smith's slap of comedian Chris Rock during an interview on CBS Mornings to promote his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

“Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore,” Carrey continued.

Watch @JimCarrey's take on Smith v Rock:



"That video is going to be there forever, it's going to be ubiquitous. That insult is going to last a very long time," pic.twitter.com/FUeRdRB6FO — Andrew Chapados (@AndrewSaysTV) March 29, 2022

When host Gayle King remarked that much discussion around the incident at the Oscars focused on whether or not Will Smith should have been removed or arrested, Carrey remarked “He should have been.”

“I would have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200,000,000,” he continued. “That video is going to be there forever, it's going to be ubiquitous. That insult is going to last a very long time,” the comedian concluded.

After King stated the situation “escalated to that level,” Carrey rebuffed saying “It didn't escalate, it came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that's frustrated, and I wish him the best,” he clarified.

Thousand words right now when Will Smith slaps Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/O31850Qx74 — Reda (@RedaMor_) March 28, 2022

Carrey has offered very diverse viewpoints on a number of subjects over the years, and has previously taken stances against violence, including his refusal to promote the movie Kick-Ass 2 because of the “level of violence.”