Cash-strapped indoor playground gets cheque from small business crowdfund

Jungle Hut Entertainment in Hamilton, Ontario has suffered greatly due to confusing and inconsistent lockdown parameters. Despite having to close off nearly half of their space, and going above and beyond current cleanliness, distancing and safety protocols, this children's 'play place' has been forcibly shut down to the point where they no longer see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We've gone through all of our savings,” owner Robert tells Rebel News. “The $1,800 from the government helps to put food on the table but it's not enough,” he remarks.

While Jungle Hut will attempt to include a takeout food option for local patrons, this won't be enough to pay the bills, as is the case even for restaurants.

Prior to the lockdown, Jungle Hut underwent renovations that saw them bring in top of the line entertainment and equipment to entertain adults as their kids play, and it shows in the infrastructure. Their massage chairs and golf simulators are stunningly new.

Thankfully, some help has come in the form of Travis Kanellos, founder of 'Fund the Grind', a small business fund that has been raising money to assist entrepreneurs during these tough times.

Kanellos chose Jungle Hut off of Rebel News' iWillOpen.ca list of businesses, and joined Rebel News to hand a cheque to ownership to assist with their ever-increasing pile of bills.

To view a list of businesses that plan on opening against COVID restrictions, please visit www.iWillOpen.ca.

To book a slot at Jungle Hut, please email [email protected]. To contribute to Fund the Grind, visit their GoFundMe page.