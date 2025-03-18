Catherine McKenna's former husband joins Mark Carney as 'defence' advisor

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed how Scott Gilmore, Catherine Mckenna's former husband, is now a security and defence advisor for Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Sheila condemned the appointment by Carney, pointing to a previous social media post by Gilmore as evidence he is not fit to serve in a defence or security position in an official capacity.

In 2017, Gilmore reportedly tweeted a picture of allied forces storing the beaches of Normandy with the caption: “Alt-left, violently coming at the alt-right, circa 1944.”

Scott Gilmore has announced that he's joining Carney's office as a senior advisor on foreign, defence and security policy #cdnpoli #ParlCA https://t.co/HYNtlLabzD — iPolitics (@iPoliticsCA) March 16, 2025

"The reason I say this is crazy, is because well Scott Gilmore once famously said that people's grandpas who went off to war in Europe to fight the Nazis, you know like stormed the beaches on D-Day in what was often a suicide mission, he thought Antifa was cut from the same cloth as our grandpas," said Sheila.

"Now he's Carney's defence and security advisor, like advising on issues of national defence and military-related stuff," Sheila added.

Speaking about Gilmore's thoughts on Donald Trump, Sheila pointed out previous social media posts in which he appears to hold strong negative views of the current U.S. president.

"He is an anti-Trump lunatic," she said. "He goes on to say that Trump is somehow some amalgam of both Hitler and Putin and possibly Stalin," Sheila added.

"This is the crazy guy who's advising the prime minister of Canada on foreign policies. Where do you think this is gonna go?"