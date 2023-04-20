CBC actually needs MORE 'government-funded' labels

Subscribe to RebelNews+ to see new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight — start your free trial today!

It's no secret the CBC is upset with Elon Musk and Twitter's decision to brand Canada's state broadcaster as a "government-funded media" outlet. In response, CBC said it's "pausing" its usage of the platform.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid made the case that this new label is not something CBC should shy away from; in fact, it's something they should be forced to do more of.

Making the case that Canadians should be constantly reminded that CBC is our tax dollars in action, Sheila said:

Why the resistance to transparency, CBC? You do take government money and a lot of it, and people should know that about you. That government-funded, state-funded label should be slapped all over CBC content as though it were a cigarette warning label: "careful before you consume."

