CBC begs Premier Smith to condemn Alberta separatists

Conservatives from across the country gathered in Calgary this past weekend for the federal opposition party's annual general meeting. Among the high-profile names in attendance was Premier Danielle Smith, who spoke to CBC about the growing issue of separatism in Alberta.

During the discussion, host Rosemary Barton pushed Smith to condemn separatist sentiments in the province, practically begging the premier to shift her frequently stated view that those seeking independence have a right to do so — as she pushes to strengthen Alberta's position within a unified Canada.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle blasted the state broadcaster's repeated attempts to get the Alberta premier to condemn those seeking a split from Canada.

“I know that this concept would be foreign to Rosie Barton, who's accustomed to dealing with Liberals in Ottawa,” began Lise, “but Danielle Smith sticking up for regular, everyday Albertans and listening to what is important to them is something that she does better than any politician in the country.”

Sheila said she appreciated Smith's subtle jab at Prime Minister Mark Carney through her comment about having a positive relationship with U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra. “Something the federal government does not have,” she added.

Baton was also dismissive of the reality of Alberta separation, suggesting President Donald Trump's claims of Canada becoming the 51st state was the greater threat to sovereignty. “Our threats aren't real? Sister, you're going to find out,” asserted Sheila.