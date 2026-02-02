🔴Conservative convention recap, CBC in Epstein files, Separatism momentum grows | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're recapping the weekend that was in Canadian Conservative politics, as MPs, delegates, members and supporters descended upon Calgary for the party's annual general meeting, which saw Pierre Poilievre pass a leadership review.
Plus, with a trove of more documents related to Jeffrey Epstein being released to the public, emails show CBC was in touch with the convicted sex trafficker after he initially faced charges in 2006.
And finally, the issue of separatism is one that's becoming increasingly common among Canada's political discourse.
Join the Conversation
Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live