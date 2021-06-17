The CBC refused to tell you that Wendy Mesley used the n-word

  • By Rebel News
  • June 17, 2021

Wendy Mesley made a living not only being a bit of a conspiracy theorist, but also by calling anyone she didn’t like racist. But incredibly, in staff meetings, Mesley would drop the n-word. Repeatedly. Despite people expressing their discomfort with it.

And the CBC refused to publish the n-word that Wendy Mesley kept saying in meetings. They refused to publish what she shamefully did. They just refused to — they thought they could pretend it was something else. They covered it up. When people in the comments section online wrote it — they were immediately deleted. The CBC simply were not going to report the story to vast swaths of their viewers.

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

