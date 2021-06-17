The CBC refused to tell you that Wendy Mesley used the n-word

Wendy Mesley made a living not only being a bit of a conspiracy theorist, but also by calling anyone she didn’t like racist. But incredibly, in staff meetings, Mesley would drop the n-word. Repeatedly. Despite people expressing their discomfort with it.

And the CBC refused to publish the n-word that Wendy Mesley kept saying in meetings. They refused to publish what she shamefully did. They just refused to — they thought they could pretend it was something else. They covered it up. When people in the comments section online wrote it — they were immediately deleted. The CBC simply were not going to report the story to vast swaths of their viewers.

