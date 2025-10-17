CBC 'comedians' attempt to discredit plight of BC ostrich farm owners

The government-funded comedians repeatedly implied that the flock of ostriches is currently sick with bird flu.

  |   October 17, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Thursday's live stream, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant reacted to a skit on the CBC's flagship comedy show, This Hour has 22 Minutes, that appears to mock supporters of the hundreds of healthy ostriches that are set to be culled.

The skit portrays an owner of Universal Ostrich Farms as unintelligent as he is repeatedly attacked by his own bird.

The CBC comedian playing the farm owner also implies on several occasions that there is currently a bird flu outbreak at the farm, despite no evidence suggesting that.

"If you think that This Hour has 22 Minutes is about comedy, you misunderstand," Ezra began.

"It's about taking the Liberal message track, giving it to some 'comedians', putting a laugh track behind it, and tada. No, it's not heavy-handed propaganda, it's comedy, it's really funny you guys," he said.

Ezra questioned why the comedians at the state broadcaster appeared so eager to hammer home the false narrative that the bird flu is ripping through the flock of hundreds of ostriches at the BC farm.

"Why is it so important for Mark Carney's CBC state broadcaster and its government comedians, why is it so important that they drum into your mind that there is a flu risk here?" he said.

The farm's owners and supporters of the ostriches are currently awaiting a Supreme Court of Canada ruling to determine if the flock will be culled or a full hearing can commence.

