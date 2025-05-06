CBC contributor takes shot at Poilievre citing unnamed sources

Globe and Mail columnist and CBC contributor Robert Fife recently claimed some unnamed Conservative MPs told him they found it “really difficult” door knocking during the campaign because people had a negative view of Pierre Poilievre, despite the party picking up the highest share of a vote since the 1980s.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Fife's crass comments, which elicited a giddy giggle from CBC's David Cochrane.

“What he's doing there is spreading unsubstantiated gossip, which is exactly what he did during the debates,” Sheila said, recalling how the CBC contributor claimed Rebel News journalists were “unruly and disruptive.”

In that incident, “he lied — he had no firsthand knowledge — he was just reporting unsubstantiated rumours, which is exactly what he's doing now,” she said.

“Follow the money,” David added. “CBC, thanks to Carney, they're going to get an additional $150 million” to the state broadcaster's bloated billion-dollar budget.

“Wouldn't have been that way under Poilievre,” he added. “Look for the motivation, and these people are motivated by saving their taxpayer-funded jobs — and that's it.”