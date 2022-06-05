CBC debunked: Hiding information to cover their mistakes
Misinformation from CBC exposed.
Continuing the debunking of CBC, the story published by them about a man being abused by the freedom convoy has raised a lot of controversial questions.
Martin Joseph Anglehart's story of him being portrayed as something different finally got the light it needed. Many people have written to CBC to warn them about the misinformation in their story.
Rebel News has been investigating continuously to shine a light on the lies propagated by the big corporations of CBC. Two different sources of access to information were filed by Rebel News. We asked for a copy of communication related to Martin Joseph Anglehart and the answer and the document provided to us was shocking but not surprising.
This report shows how CBC hid information to cover up how much they screwed up this story.
For a full details involving this story, please check out MediaFactCheck.ca
- By Rebel News
