CBC ‘expert’ claims Charlie Kirk called for LGBTQ people to be ‘exterminated’

The CBC is defending its decision to host "hate expert" Barbara Perry, who falsely claimed that assassinated Conservative activist Charlie Kirk called for queer people to be executed.

On Thursday morning, CBC featured Perry of Ontario Tech University, who expressed concern that leftists might be demonized. She also falsely claimed that Charlie Kirk called "queer" people "defective and dangerous and should be exterminated."

CBC spokesperson Kerry Kelly defended the guest appearance, stating Perry's claims referred to "Kirk's stated opposition to what he call(ed) the LGBTQ agenda."

“Mr. Kirk has expressed that the bible verse Leviticus 20.13, which does endorse the execution of homosexuals, ‘serves as God’s perfect law when it comes to sexual matters,’” Kelly wrote Juno News in an emailed statement.

The quote references a video where Kirk reacted to children’s YouTuber “Miss Rachel” quoting the Bible during Pride Month 2024, stating Christians are called to “love thy neighbour.”

Kirk used a different Leviticus verse to show selective quoting and did not call for the execution of queer people, contrary to Perry's remarks. Kirk stated that "the chapter before affirms God's perfect law," not the specific verse.

Kirk stated, “You love God, so you must love His law. … Love [means] telling the truth, not — … affirming their sin. Miss Rachel, … Leviticus 18 [also] says, ‘Thou shall not lay with another man; it is an abomination, punishable by stoning to death.’ Just saying.”

“So, Miss Rachel, you quote Leviticus 19: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ But the chapter before affirms God’s perfect law when it comes to sexual matters.”

In a video statement, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed condolences for Kirk and his family, before pivoting to criticize leftists. “For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals.”

Trump attributed “this kind of rhetoric” to the political violence “we’re seeing … today.”

Perry countered that Trump's remarks "irk" and "concern" her, adding that "polarizing language" from "both sides" fosters a "loss of civility" and "encourages violence."

The broadcaster’s "hate expert" noted a disturbing trend of attacks on political figures, stating it's occurring in Canada but hasn't become lethal.

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani criticized CBC's coverage in a Juno News exclusive, stating, “CBC has a hard time humanizing people they don’t agree with and I think that’s a really huge problem in Canadian media.”

“When you publish an article outlining someone’s controversial views, it almost has this hint of suggestion that that somehow justifies what happened or should be taken into consideration when you grieve a young man’s death.

“I think at minimum, they should be able to say without equivocation, that violence is never acceptable, regardless of whether you like what someone said or not.”

Jivani reiterated the Conservative Party's call to defund the organization. A 2017 Conservative bill to privatize the state broadcaster failed, though its principles became party policy in 2020.

The first-time MP hopes Kirk's death encourages political engagement in young people, despite concerns about polarization. He wants Kirk remembered for his legacy of open-minded debate and strong positions, vital to politics.