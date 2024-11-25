CBC head Catherine Tait thanked for advancing Conservatives' 'defund the CBC' agenda

At Monday's appearance before the House of Commons heritage committee, Conservative MP Andrew Scheer told the outgoing head of the state broadcaster, Catherine Tait, that she was an integral part of the Conservatives' push to end the $1.5 billion in annual subsidies to the CBC.

“Miss Tait, I just want to say on behalf of the Conservative Party, I want to thank you, for your efforts in helping us promote the campaign to defund the CBC, because I think outside of the Conservative caucus, you have been the most successful person in creating the demand to defund the CBC," Scheer said.

Tait, who earns half a million dollars annually, prickled at the comments.

“I must say that it really does shock me the extent to which that certain members of this committee ... or whatever you call it, seem to make the target and throw insults to my tenure at CBC Radio-Canada in order to discredit the organization.”

Under questioning from Conservative Jamil Jivani about the failings of the CBC while being handsomely compensated with taxpayer-backed bonuses and enormous salaries, Tait argued that CBC execs were instead “under-compensated.”

“There would be nothing that you could foresee that could make you pause and say this would be a reason why we should not be paying bonuses or high salaries? There'd be no cause for concern that maybe people are being overcompensated with taxpayer dollars at the CBC?" he asked.

When pressed about the declining revenues, trust and viewership under her leadership by Conservative MP Damian Kurek, Tait would not say if she would decline one last performance bonus before her tenure at the helm of the CBC ends in January 2025.

In December 2023, CBC announced it would cut approximately 600 jobs and leave 200 vacancies unfilled.

In 2024, CBC paid out $18 million in bonuses to 1,194 employees for the 2023-24 fiscal year, including $3.3 million to 45 executives.