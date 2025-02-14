CBC host takes jab at Canadian flag over Freedom Convoy protests

A veteran CBC host appeared timid in his devotion to Canada’s flag, instead polling followers on how he could differentiate himself from the “convoy types.”

Host Stephen Quinn claims the nation’s flag was sullied by the 2022 Freedom Convoy, adding he doesn’t want to be seen as sympathetic to “those guys” for loving his country.

“Have we decided that we're taking back the Canadian flag from the convoy types?” Quinn asked his followers.

“Is it okay to fly a Canadian flag again without being mistaken for—you know—those guys?”

Stephen works for CBC.

Stephen works for CBC.

He just added yet another reason why they must be defunded.

The famous Ottawa protests lasted three weeks through January and February that year, dispersing before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet invoked the Emergencies Act.

From the onset, the federal government would not recognize their right to legitimate protest, with allied media falsely accusing the movement of being “far-right.”

Government-approved media pushed that narrative soon after Trudeau called them a “fringe group” with “unacceptable” views, though CBC issued multiple retractions on its coverage after the fact.

“I'm a proud member of the small fringe minority, with unacceptable views,” chuckled Chris Barber, one of the convoy organizers.

Look what 'impartial' CBC personality Stephen Quinn tweets out on the first day of testimony at the Emergencies Act inquiry

The state broadcaster earlier asked Tamara Lich if she felt her critics had merit in their opposition. Ottawa residents complained of endless honking, and alleged harassment from the so-called “occupation,” but no violent charges were ever laid against participants of the Ottawa protest.

“I’m sorry they felt that way and … have so much negative energy in their hearts about it because for some of us, it was such a beautiful experience,” replied Lich. She went on to serve 49 days in prison on one count of mischief, related to the protest.

Last January, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley ruled the convoy crackdown “does not bear the hallmarks of reasonableness – justification, transparency and intelligibility.” An appeal was heard this February 4 and 5, with a panel of three judges expected to render their decision later this year.