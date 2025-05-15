CBC insults Poilievre, defends Carney's cabinet picks

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled his new cabinet — featuring 13 former ministers from Justin Trudeau's era.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spoke to reporters on Wednesday, laying out the ideas he'd like to see Parliament focus on and criticizing Carney for retaining, even promoting, retreads from Trudeau's cabinet like Steven Guilbeault, Chrystia Freeland and Sean Fraser.

CBC hosts Rosemary Barton and David Cochrane were quick to defend the Liberals from Poilievre's criticism, however.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on the state broadcasters' views of Poilievre's address to the media.

“It was a two-minute-long attack ad on the Conservative Party of Canada, like they've been doing for the last five weeks in the election period, and the two years leading up to it,” said Lise. There was no limit to the “spiteful” and “malicious” criticism of Poilievre, she added.

“The idea that they're offended that the leader of the Opposition might oppose the government. It seems weird, it's right in the name. You're the leader of the opposition; you are supposed to lead the opposition to the government,” Sheila said.

“You're supposed to offer an alternative, and they seem quite shocked that that might be the case.”

Taking aim at the CBC broadcasters' suggestion that Poilievre was rehashing campaign language, Lise said “no kidding” the Conservative leader would have issue with many of the same faces from Trudeau's cabinet returning under Carney.

Barton and Cochrane's commentary was “effectively” Liberal campaign messaging, added Sheila. “What would have been different? Not a lot.”

Members of Parliament return to the House of Commons on May 26.