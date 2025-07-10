CBC outsourcing recruiters to filter out free thinkers?

According to a newly posted federal procurement notice, the state broadcaster is looking to hire external suppliers to hire people for them, outsourcing recruitment for everything from finance and IT to—of course—media professionals.

The tender was quietly posted to MERX under the title “Recruitment and Hiring Services.”

The move is nationwide, though the CBC specifies its main focus is in Ontario and Quebec—naturally, the two most overrepresented provinces at the publicly funded network.

The tender outlines four main categories for recruitment:

Corporate services (Finance, HR, Procurement, Legal, etc.)

Information technology and digital services

Media professionals (Editorial, Production, Reporting)

And last but never least: Diversity

“Diversity” gets its own standalone category—because nothing says merit-based hiring like checking boxes before checking résumés. Oddly enough, diversity of thought didn’t make the cut.

Could this be an attempt to weed out any free thinkers before they even make it through the door? After all, CBC recently faced public embarrassment when longtime news anchor Travis Dhanraj alleged he was forced to resign for not toeing the company line. According to Dhanraj, his refusal to be 'a good little brown boy' who stayed quiet about workplace discrimination led to his ousting. His public resignation lit up headlines and exposed deep fractures in CBC's supposedly inclusive culture.

Now, instead of cleaning house or confronting internal bias, the CBC appears to be tightening its ideological filters—by outsourcing them.

The broadcaster’s perpetual identity crisis—are they a media outlet, a government department, or a taxpayer-funded HR experiment—now comes with a price tag they’re not even bothering to calculate themselves. They're hiring someone else to do that too.

Read the full procurement posting here:

MERX – Recruitment and Hiring Services