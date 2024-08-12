CBC paid out $18 million in bonuses after massive layoffs: documents

The Canadian Press / Peter Power

By Drea Humphrey Jonathan 'Jessica' Yaniv Stay up to date and follow along as Rebel News's Drea Humphrey keeps tabs on the latest drama involving Jonathan 'Jessica' Yaniv. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The CBC paid out $18.4 million in bonuses last year after cutting hundreds of jobs, according to documents obtained through access to information laws.

The documents show that CBC/Radio Canada paid out bonuses to 1,194 employees in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

More than $3.3 million of that was paid to 45 executives, for an average of $73,333.33 to each. That total is higher than the median family income after taxes in Canada in 2022, according to data from Statistics Canada.

More than $10.4 million was paid out to 631 managers. More than $4.6 million was paid to 518 other employees.

Although the board approved the bonuses in June, it has consistently refused to reveal the amount disbursed, despite members of Parliament requesting this information since last December. This comes after the outlet received $1.27 billion in taxpayer funding in fiscal 2023, up slightly from the year before.

The CBC would go on to lay off 141 employees and would cut 205 vacant positions.

The issue of bonuses came up late last year when CBC President Catherine Tait said in an interview with CBC News Chief Correspondent Adrienne Arsenault that it was still too early to tell if bonuses would be awarded.

Arsenault asked Tait, "Can we establish that that is not happening this year?"

Tait responded, "It’s too early to say where we are for this year. We'll be looking at that like we do all our line items in the coming months."

Arsenault pressed Tait, asking, "So there's a chance bonuses could still happen at a time when jobs are being cut?"

Tait replied, "Again, I'm not going to comment on something that hasn't been discussed at this point."