CBC’s Climate Hypocrisy: State Broadcaster That Pushes 'Climate Emergency' Needs Gas-Powered Trucks

While constantly warning Canadians about the so-called “climate emergency”, the CBC—the taxpayer-funded state broadcaster—is looking to buy a fleet of gas-powered pickup trucks.

According to a public tender posted on Merx, CBC/Radio-Canada is in the market for new vehicles, including trucks with internal combustion engines, proving once again that the climate alarmism it peddles doesn’t apply to its own operations.

This is the same CBC that regularly publishes doom-and-gloom climate stories, pushing the Trudeau government’s carbon taxes, electric vehicle mandates, and anti-oil policies. A quick look at their climate section reveals non-stop fearmongering about rising temperatures, extreme weather, and the need for Canadians to give up gas-powered vehicles.

Yet, when it comes to their own needs, gas-powered trucks remain essential. No word on whether CBC staff will be told to walk or bike to work to reduce emissions, although that was suggested to CBC staff in an internal memo disclosed by Blacklock's Reporter.

Managers @CBC ask reporters to cover assignments by bicycle to combat #ClimateChange: "We intend to lead Cdn media as a whole to do its part." https://t.co/iEIiSWvzMl #cdnpoli #CBC pic.twitter.com/P2wfGwivdd — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) February 25, 2025

It’s more proof that the elites at CBC don’t practice what they preach. While they demand Canadians tighten their belts, they keep their taxpayer-funded fleet running on good old gasoline.