CBC rapidly increasing number of employees with six-figure salaries

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined Ezra to discuss the CBC's alarming increase in employees making six-figure salaries.

The number has reportedly doubled since the beginning of Trudeau's tenure as prime minister. As stated by Mr. Terrazzano, "Why would they want to talk about it? But we want to talk about it because we know it matters for taxpayers. I mean after all, the CBC is taking more than a billion dollars every year from taxpayers."

"So let me reveal just how many CBC staffers there are with six-figure plus salaries. In 2021, 949 CBC employees took home more than $100,000 in annual salary," added Mr. Terrazzano.

Ezra Levant chimed in saying, "The young journalists coming right out of journalism school, alot of internships are unpaid if you can believe it. And a lot of entry-level journalists are making $40,000 per year, maybe. So the idea that you've got nearly a thousand journalists making $100,000...is absolutely stunning."

