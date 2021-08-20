CBC seeking hostile environment training
Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
The CBC and its French language Radio Canada service are looking for a contractor to provide hostile environment and high-risk training over the next three years.
The following tender was posted on a public sector tender site:
CBC/Radio-Canada is seeking offers to establish Supply Arrangements for the provisioning of Hostile Environment and High-Risk Training at a competitive price and to offer flexibility in course delivery. The objective of these courses is to provide personal safety and survival techniques to employees working in these environments.
You can view an archived version of the tender notice here.
