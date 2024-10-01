CBC spends $200K to find out what's wrong with CBC
Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Franco Terrazzano tells The Ezra Levant Show about the Trudeau Liberals' latest waste of tax dollars on the struggling state broadcaster.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is struggling. The state broadcaster's viewership continues to decline, even though it operates the largest news company in the country by a large margin.
So far, the Trudeau Liberals have committed over $200,000 to a “modernization” project — which features an “expert” panel of former CBC employees.
On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Franco Terrazzano joined the show to shed light on this latest waste of taxpayers' money.
Speaking about how the CTF acquired access to information documents showing the cost of the panel was actually $280,000, Franco told Ezra how the government can't even give straight answers on this study:
Here's the craziest part: I actually don't think the government even knows how much this is costing. Our great investigative journalist at the CTF, Ryan Thorpe, he went through hundreds of government records from access to information records, and those records suggested that the cost of the modernization panel was $280,000.
So, Ryan did a follow up with Canadian Heritage, the department in charge of CBC, and the Heritage Department said, well you know the costs are actually more like $200,000.
Do you see what's going on here, folks?
They give these records out to the public suggesting it's one cost. Then, the department comes back saying, oh no it might be another cost. So, not only are they wasting our money when they could have just asked Canadians for free why the CBC is failing, but I don't even know if the government knows how much this is actually going to cost taxpayers.
