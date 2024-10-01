CBC spends $200K to find out what's wrong with CBC

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is struggling. The state broadcaster's viewership continues to decline, even though it operates the largest news company in the country by a large margin.

So far, the Trudeau Liberals have committed over $200,000 to a “modernization” project — which features an “expert” panel of former CBC employees.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Franco Terrazzano joined the show to shed light on this latest waste of taxpayers' money.

Speaking about how the CTF acquired access to information documents showing the cost of the panel was actually $280,000, Franco told Ezra how the government can't even give straight answers on this study: