CBC sucks up to Carney following PM's meeting with Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney travelled to Washington this week, making his first visit to the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

The meeting between the two leaders drew a lot of attention, given Carney's comments on the campaign trail, often invoking Trump's 51st state threats and even declaring Canada's relationship with its southern neighbour to be over.

During the meeting, Carney hardly spoke compared to Trump and often appeared uncomfortable while shifting in his chair next to the U.S. president. The CBC, however, had a different view, opting to heap praise on the state broadcaster's new benefactor.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini shared their thoughts on CBC's whitewashing of Carney's performance in D.C.

“This is CBC showing us a video and telling us not to believe our own eyes,” Sheila said. His reaction “wasn't a very Canadian thing,” as CBC senior journalist Erin Collins asserted. Instead, Sheila felt the PM “panicked,” because he realized, “oh dang, the boomers are watching.”

Tamara wondered if she was living in the same universe as the CBC reporter.

“I watched that whole conference, did they? Because that was not the vibe at all,” she said.

“There was at least a minute, maybe a minute and a half, where (Carney) was trying to get a word in ... and it was like, come on, get a backbone. What are you doing?”

The meeting was “sad to watch” Tamara added, especially given Carney's hostile rhetoric against the United States during the campaign.

Trump was “not taking him seriously,” Sheila continued, noting how little the prime minister spoke when compared to the president — “and then Trump tells him all the things wrong with Canada and why we should be the 51st state and he didn't say a word.”